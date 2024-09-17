SKF initiates separation of its automotive biz

Given different business dynamics, end markets and success drivers for the Industrial and Automotive business segments, a separation will facilitate a clearer focus on distinct opportunities to enhance customer value, accelerate growth as well as improve efficiency and competitiveness.

A separation would increase Automotive's ability to adapt faster to transforming global automotive markets, by allowing it to make independent business decisions and investments. A more tailored, leaner Automotive business model will further strengthen its competitive advantage and capture additional profitable growth opportunities, while at the same time accelerating its profitability transformation.

The Board of Directors of SKF has decided to initiate a separation of its Automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to its shareholders. The intention is to list the Automotive business on Nasdaq Stockholm during first half of 2026.