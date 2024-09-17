Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Vakrangee to consider fund raising via equity issuance

Board of Vakrangee to consider fund raising via equity issuance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
On 24 September 2024
The Board of Vakrangee will meet on 24 September 2024 to consider fund raising by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

amazon

'Amazon Biz customer base up at annual 111% rate in 6 yrs, 65% via phones'

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Jupiter Wagons to invest Rs 2,500 crore for production capacity expansion

tata sons tata house

Tata Sons rules out IPO plans despite push from shareholder SP group

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

If Manipur situation normal like Shah's claims, why hasn't PM visited: Cong

bad loans

Phoenix ARC gets EOIs from ARCs for Rs 3,550 crore retail NPA sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon