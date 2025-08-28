Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Granules India Ltd soars 1.1%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 474.65, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% fall in NIFTY and a 4.64% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 474.65, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 24591.5. The Sensex is at 80360.05, down 0.53%. Granules India Ltd has dropped around 3.22% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21990, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 474.6, up 1.24% on the day. Granules India Ltd is down 32.56% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% fall in NIFTY and a 4.64% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 40.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

