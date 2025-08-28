Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Affordable Robotic surges after subsidiary announces strategy to address high US tariff

Affordable Robotic surges after subsidiary announces strategy to address high US tariff

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Affordable Robotic & Automation jumped 4.39% to Rs 291.05 after the company announced that its subsidiary Humro announced its comprehensive strategy to address recent tariff changes impacting imports into the United States.

While acknowledging that the new tariffs translate into roughly seven percent of its topline, Humro emphasized that proactive measures are already in place to protect customers and maintain its competitive edge.

Beginning November, Humro will apply a ten percent price adjustment across all products to account for the additional duty. Despite this, the companys solutions will remain fifteen to twenty percent cheaper than our closest competitors.

To reduce the impact of duties, Humro has initiated complete knockdown (CKD) and semi knockdown (SKD) shipment methods and is actively partnering with local vendors in the United States.

 

Humros proof-of-concept model continues unchanged. Customers can deploy machines with no upfront costs: if success criteria are met, they purchase the product, and if not, they pay a flat fee. Leasing and rental agreements will reflect the ten percent tariff related adjustment, but the overall value remains far ahead of the competition.

The US warehouse automation market is projected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, rising from USD 5.78 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 16.6 billion by the end of the decade.

Robinson Philipose, co-founder & chief executive officer of Humro, said: "The US remains one of our most important growth markets, and the tariff environment doesnt change that.

We have built resilience into our model by combining Indian engineering with US-based value addition and a strong software backbone."

Humro is an ARAPL robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) brand and it is Indias leading deep-tech robotics company, specializing in autonomous mobile robotic solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and industrial shippers.

Affordable Robotic & Automation (ARAPL) is a leading provider of turnkey automation solutions for various industries. With over a decade of expertise, ARAPL serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, non-automotive, general industries, and the government sector, extending its customer base across India, China, and other parts of Asia.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 18.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

