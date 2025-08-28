Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vishnusurya Projects jumps after bagging Rs 2,217-cr order

Vishnusurya Projects jumps after bagging Rs 2,217-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra surged 8.56% to Rs 182 after the company, along with its consortium partners JWIL Infra and IDE Technologies India, bagged a contract worth Rs 2,217 crore from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

The project entails setting up a 60 MLD seawater desalination plant at Mullakadu in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, under a hybrid annuity model (PPP). The contract covers six months for approvals, 30 months for construction, and 15 years for operation, maintenance, and transfer.

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra undertakes turnkey projects in large infrastructure constructions.

The company reported a 6.22% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.29 crore, while revenue from operations rose 16.6% to Rs 270.63 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

