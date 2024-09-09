Granules India's Gagillapur facility completes USFDA inspection with 6 observations

Granules India announced that its facility in Gagillapur, Hyderabad, Telangana was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) from 26 August 2024 to 5 September 2024.

The inspection was concluded with six observations. The recent inspection covered both current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) and pre-approval inspection (PAI) processes.

The company said that it is committed to addressing the observations promptly and will submit its response to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe. The Gagillapur facility continues to play a vital role in the companys global operations, ensuring the supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products to markets worldwide.

The Gagillapur facility is responsible for manufacturing Finished Dosages (FDs) and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs).