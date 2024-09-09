Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India will require 20X growth in financial services sector with banking playing critical role to achieve an ambitious $30 trillion GDP by 2047: BCG-

India will require 20X growth in financial services sector with banking playing critical role to achieve an ambitious $30 trillion GDP by 2047: BCG-

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
FICCI and IBA in association with BCG released a report titled Banking for a Viksit Bharat at FIBAC 2024. As per the report, India's ambition to achieve a $30 trillion GDP by 2047 will require a 20 times growth in the financial services sector, with banks playing a pivotal role. India, being a predominantly bank-led economy, will require the banking sector to play an anchor role while the other financial asset classes continue to grow much faster. This will require $4 Tn of capital base in banks, 1/3rd of which will have to be fresh capital deployment. India's banking system is in a strong position today characterized by high profitability, robust capital adequacy, and low levels of non-performing assets (NPAs). This provides an ideal launchpad for the Viksit Bharat mission.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Luxury Housing

Housing crisis? Stalled projects surge in UP, Greater Noida and Noida lead

Kross IPO

IPO Alert: Kross opens today with a 20% GMP surge; should you subscribe?

2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR 0-0 PAK, 2nd QTR; IND vs JPN at 3:30 PM IST

Taliban, Afghanistan

8 Afghan Taliban soldiers killed in border clash with Pak forces, 16 hurt

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: 23 people dead due to doctors' strike, says Bengal govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon