India will require 20X growth in financial services sector with banking playing critical role to achieve an ambitious $30 trillion GDP by 2047: BCG

FICCI and IBA in association with BCG released a report titled Banking for a Viksit Bharat at FIBAC 2024. As per the report, India's ambition to achieve a $30 trillion GDP by 2047 will require a 20 times growth in the financial services sector, with banks playing a pivotal role. India, being a predominantly bank-led economy, will require the banking sector to play an anchor role while the other financial asset classes continue to grow much faster. This will require $4 Tn of capital base in banks, 1/3rd of which will have to be fresh capital deployment. India's banking system is in a strong position today characterized by high profitability, robust capital adequacy, and low levels of non-performing assets (NPAs). This provides an ideal launchpad for the Viksit Bharat mission.