Grauer & Weil (India) surged 16.60% to Rs 190.40 after the company informed that its board will meet on Monday, 26 February 2024 to consider the proposal of issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

The companys consolidated net profit grew by 24.1% to Rs 42.75 crore on 13.6% jump in revenue from operation to Rs 285.03 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 195.95 in intraday today.

Grauer & Weil (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business.