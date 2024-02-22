Board of Rushil Decor approves JV with Modala Panels and Boards

At meeting held on 22 February 2024

The proposed shareholding of RDL & Modala group in the proposed new joint venture company will be in ratio of 51% and 49% respectively.

The Board of Rushil Decor (RDL) at its meeting held on 22 February 2024 has approved to incorporate a subsidiary company by entering into a joint venture agreement with Modala Panels and Boards through its proprietor Dr M N Rao.