Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of Rushil Decor approves JV with Modala Panels and Boards

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 22 February 2024
The Board of Rushil Decor (RDL) at its meeting held on 22 February 2024 has approved to incorporate a subsidiary company by entering into a joint venture agreement with Modala Panels and Boards through its proprietor Dr M N Rao.
The proposed shareholding of RDL & Modala group in the proposed new joint venture company will be in ratio of 51% and 49% respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Step into Royalty: Weaving Mystery Unveils Luxurious Hand-Woven Home Decor and Wearable Collection Inspired by Kashmiri Heritage

Pratik Panels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ddev Plastiks Industries installs 1 MW solar power panels

Influencer Hetaa Ramani endorses Decoraids' innovative ceiling tiles and wall panels

Grasim Inds to launch 'Birla Opus' paints with manufacturing operations in three states

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Metal shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon