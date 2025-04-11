Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2025.

Gravita India Ltd soared 11.71% to Rs 1778.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17059 shares in the past one month.

 

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd surged 11.56% to Rs 1525. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6691 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd spiked 10.82% to Rs 464.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82841 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

share market, trading

Jana Small Finance jumps 5% as Nuvama initiates coverage, sees 35% upside

stock market, share market, stocks

Breakout stocks: ITC, Jyothy Labs can rally up to 18%, show charts

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma stocks surge as Trump puts 90-day hold on planned tariffs

Akasa Air

Akasa Air to expand fleet to 30, eyes Navi Mumbai and Jewar as key hubs

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's high; Sensex 1470 pts higher at 75,300; Nifty at 22,880

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd jumped 10.08% to Rs 115.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 2654.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11444 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean energy sector sees record annual capacity addition, Total installed renewable capacity spikes around 11% in FY25

Clean energy sector sees record annual capacity addition, Total installed renewable capacity spikes around 11% in FY25

Dollar index falters near 3-year low amid tariff retaliations

Dollar index falters near 3-year low amid tariff retaliations

Siyaram Recycling Industries surges on securing order worth Rs 10 crore

Siyaram Recycling Industries surges on securing order worth Rs 10 crore

Ajmera Realty jumps as collections climb 9% QoQ in Q4 FY25

Ajmera Realty jumps as collections climb 9% QoQ in Q4 FY25

Paramatrix Tech gains on securing Rs 11-crore order

Paramatrix Tech gains on securing Rs 11-crore order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon