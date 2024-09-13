Business Standard
Great Eastern Shipping Company sells 2005-built Suezmax Crude Tanker 'Jag Lalit'

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker, Jag Lalit of about 158,344 dwt on 13 September 2024 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY25.
Including Jag Lalit, company's current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 crude carriers, 19 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.41 mn dwt.
Additionally, the company had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in July 2024 and one Supramax drybulk carrier in Aug 2024, which are due for deliveries by Q3 FY25.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

