Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 66.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.90% to Rs 5.39 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 66.43% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.90% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.3921.47 -75 OPM %36.5520.45 -PBDT1.243.59 -65 PBT1.243.59 -65 NP0.932.77 -66
