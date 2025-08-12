Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 18.11 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 71.05% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.1119.34 -6 OPM %51.2429.73 -PBDT10.925.70 92 PBT10.915.69 92 NP7.684.49 71
