Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 54.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.19% to Rs 37.29 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 54.29% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.19% to Rs 37.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.2922.85 63 OPM %6.41-3.72 -PBDT10.206.16 66 PBT10.076.05 66 NP8.645.60 54
