Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 3932.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 583.88 crore
Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 3932.93% to Rs 33.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 583.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales583.88430.36 36 OPM %9.146.23 -PBDT48.7020.74 135 PBT33.729.62 251 NP33.070.82 3933
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina in action soon

BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon