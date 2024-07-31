Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 88.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 672.96 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 88.25% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 672.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1190.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales672.961190.82 -43 OPM %1.979.14 -PBDT42.66145.17 -71 PBT16.25122.38 -87 NP11.0293.80 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content