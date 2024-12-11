Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2024.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 12.68% to Rs 560.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89652 shares in the past one month.

 

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd spiked 10.27% to Rs 246.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16937 shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd surged 10.04% to Rs 341.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd spurt 8.43% to Rs 115.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70318 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd added 7.41% to Rs 1322.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81181 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

