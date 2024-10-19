GRSE secures defence contract of Rs 491 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has received letters of Intent of Award for Contract for Design, development, construction, Integration of Equipment, Testing, certification, commissioning & supply of One Acoustic Research Ship (ARS) from Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, Gol, Ministry of Defence DRDO, Kechi. The value of the contract is Rs 491 crore.
