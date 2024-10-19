Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE secures defence contract of Rs 491 cr

GRSE secures defence contract of Rs 491 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has received letters of Intent of Award for Contract for Design, development, construction, Integration of Equipment, Testing, certification, commissioning & supply of One Acoustic Research Ship (ARS) from Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, Gol, Ministry of Defence DRDO, Kechi. The value of the contract is Rs 491 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

Gary Neville United We Play

Indian footballers selected to go train at Old Trafford in Manchester

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz hits maiden Test ton

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

We don't want to join any party: RBI Guv on rate cut by other central banks

Air India

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon