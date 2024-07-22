Business Standard
GRSE signs MoUs with Merlinhawk Aerospace and KELTRON

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into the following two (2) numbers of non-binding MoUs:
a) M/s Merlinhawk Aerospace for Collaboration towards development of composite Doors and Hatches for use in Naval Ships, Counter UAV Solution using EDFCS along with CRN 91, EOIRST for Surveillance, Composite Masts for Indian Navy Ships and Hydrogen fuel cells based power generation for maritime applications.
b) M/s Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) for establishing collaborative working arrangement towards development of core futuristic technologies in various fields to achieve self-reliance in certain areas of Under Water Surveillance.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

