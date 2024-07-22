Sportking India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2024. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sportking India Ltd spiked 17.67% to Rs 1174.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11839 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd soared 16.17% to Rs 41.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd surged 14.59% to Rs 108.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76489 shares in the past one month.

Dodla Dairy Ltd gained 11.67% to Rs 1294.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8837 shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd spurt 10.51% to Rs 651.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60182 shares in the past one month.

