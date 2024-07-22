Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sportking India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2024.
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sportking India Ltd spiked 17.67% to Rs 1174.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11839 shares in the past one month.
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd soared 16.17% to Rs 41.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd surged 14.59% to Rs 108.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76489 shares in the past one month.
Dodla Dairy Ltd gained 11.67% to Rs 1294.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8837 shares in the past one month.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd spurt 10.51% to Rs 651.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60182 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Forgotten pandemic lessons? India's ambulance system needs urgent reforms

LIVE updates: Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5-7% in FY25, says Economic Survey

India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, live match timings, squads, streaming

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks listless as FM tables Eco Survey; GDP growth seen at 6.5-7% in FY25

Oppn raises paper leaks issue; LS Speaker asks for constructive discussion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon