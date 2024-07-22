Stanley Lifestyles gains after Q1 PAT rises 76% YoY to Rs 10 cr in FY25

Stanley Lifestyles rallied 5.97% to Rs 590.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 75.86% to Rs 10.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 5.80 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 69.05% to Rs 14.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8.40 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

In the first quarter of FY25, total expenses rose 13.91% YoY to Rs 107.3 crore. Cost of materials consumed marginally fell to Rs 35.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 15 crore (up 4.16% YoY) during the quarter.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 119.20 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 23% as compared with Rs 96.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.