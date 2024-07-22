Stanley Lifestyles gains after Q1 PAT rises 76% YoY to Rs 10 cr in FY25

Stanley Lifestyles rallied 5.97% to Rs 590.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 75.86% to Rs 10.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 5.80 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations was at Rs 119.20 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 23% as compared with Rs 96.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 69.05% to Rs 14.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8.40 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
In the first quarter of FY25, total expenses rose 13.91% YoY to Rs 107.3 crore. Cost of materials consumed marginally fell to Rs 35.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 15 crore (up 4.16% YoY) during the quarter.
On standalone basis, companys net profit stood at Rs 3.50 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.50 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 58.60 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 15.35% YoY.
The counter entered into the stock market on 28 June 2024, it was listed at Rs 499, exhibiting a premium of 35.23% to the issue price of Rs 369
Stanley Lifestyles, promoted by Sunil Suresh and Subha Sunil, is a super-premium and luxury furniture brand in India offering complete home solutions, including installations. The company designs, manufactures and retails its furniture products under the Stanley brand. Its product portfolio includes sofas, cabinetry and furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, family rooms, kitchens, bedrooms (including bedding products), and home offices.
