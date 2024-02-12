Sensex (    %)
                        
GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore
Net profit of GSL Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 OPM %25.00-350.00 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0.02-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.07 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

