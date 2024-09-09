Deep Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and CL Educate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2024. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and CL Educate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Deep Industries Ltd spiked 19.06% to Rs 473.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46895 shares in the past one month.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd soared 16.47% to Rs 18.32. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd surged 16.25% to Rs 26.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd rose 15.31% to Rs 269.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd spurt 15.10% to Rs 118.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68562 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News