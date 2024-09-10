GST Council slashes cancer drug tax, reduces rates on snacks and air conditioning machines

Additionally, the GST rate on extruded namkeen snacks has been lowered from 18% to 12%. To promote research and innovation, the council decided to exempt GST on funds allocated to universities established by the central or state governments, as well as those with income tax exemption.

In other key decisions, the GST Council formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to explore reducing the tax rate on life and health insurance. The GoM will submit its recommendations by the end of October, and the council will make a final decision on the matter in November.

The GST Council has significantly reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on cancer drugs from 12% to 5%. The decision was made during the 54th GST Council meeting held in New Delhi yesterday, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.