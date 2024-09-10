Business Standard
Volumes soar at Pidilite Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10729 shares
Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Blue Star Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2024.
Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10729 shares. The stock gained 0.31% to Rs.3,281.20. Volumes stood at 25718 shares in the last session.
 
Suzlon Energy Ltd registered volume of 128.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.78.05. Volumes stood at 110.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66395 shares. The stock lost 2.80% to Rs.494.50. Volumes stood at 91727 shares in the last session.
Aether Industries Ltd recorded volume of 22268 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12037 shares. The stock gained 4.17% to Rs.1,009.85. Volumes stood at 54940 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 17765 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9747 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.1,795.10. Volumes stood at 24862 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

