Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST reforms to enhance purchasing power and contribute to the savings of the common man across the country: Finance Minister

GST reforms to enhance purchasing power and contribute to the savings of the common man across the country: Finance Minister

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the new GST reforms will save the public around rupees two lakh crore by reducing taxes. Addressing the Outreach Programme on Next-Gen GST Reforms held in Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister detailed how the new two-slab tax system of 5% and 18% reduces the burden on people over their daily essentials and aspirational goods, benefiting the poor and middle class to a great extent. She further highlighted that the reforms will boost farmers incomes, as well, by lowering taxes on agricultural-related goods, promoting farm modernisation.

The Union Minister said, MSME and job-creating sectors will also benefit through reduced costs, providing enhanced opportunities. Sitharaman added that the GST reforms will enhance the purchasing power and contribute to the savings of the common man across the country. Emphasising the changes brought in, she said, it reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision and dream of achieving Viksit Bharat and Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Effective from September 22, 2025, the GST reforms simplify the tax structure and support economic growth. The Finance Minister expressed confidence that the historic tax overhaul will empower every citizen and strengthen Indias economy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI constitutes Regulatory Review Cell

RBI constitutes Regulatory Review Cell

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 8.40 times

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 8.40 times

Sensex, Nifty extend rally on PSU bank strength; broader indices stay firm

Sensex, Nifty extend rally on PSU bank strength; broader indices stay firm

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.61%

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon