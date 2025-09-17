Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.61%

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.61% at 7315.9 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra rose 4.09%, Punjab National Bank added 3.26% and State Bank of India gained 3.08%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.35% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 0.74% and Nifty IT index gained 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.36% to close at 25330.25 while the SENSEX increased 0.38% to close at 82693.71 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Nifty September futures trade at premium

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

