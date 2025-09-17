Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI constitutes Regulatory Review Cell

RBI constitutes Regulatory Review Cell

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
In continuation of the Framework for Formulation of Regulations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to strengthen the institutional mechanism for review of regulations and has constituted a Regulatory Review Cell (RRC). The mandate of the RRC is to ensure that all the regulations issued by the Bank are subject to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every 5 to 7 years. The RRC shall be set up in the Department of Regulation effect from October 1, 2025 and would undertake the review of regulations in a phased manner. In order to strengthen the stakeholder engagement in the regulatory process and leverage industry expertise on a continued basis, an independent Advisory Group on Regulation (AGR) has been formed concurrently, comprising of external experts, to channel industry feedback into the periodic review of regulations through the RRC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

