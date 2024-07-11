Business Standard
GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 60.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore
Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 60.22% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 774.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales843.37774.44 9 OPM %13.4015.44 -PBDT113.60121.55 -7 PBT21.7147.66 -54 NP14.2935.92 -60
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

