GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 60.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 843.37 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway declined 60.22% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 774.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales843.37774.44 9 OPM %13.4015.44 -PBDT113.60121.55 -7 PBT21.7147.66 -54 NP14.2935.92 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content