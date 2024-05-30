Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 194.99 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.08% to Rs 86.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 806.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 690.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 10.71% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 194.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.