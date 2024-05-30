Business Standard
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 3.67 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 16.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.673.00 22 16.9116.63 2 OPM %1.09-1.33 -1.710.30 - PBDT0.04-0.04 LP 0.290.05 480 PBT0.01-0.08 LP 0.260.01 2500 NP0.01-0.08 LP 0.190.01 1800
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

