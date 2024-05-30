Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.22% to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.88% to Rs 23.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.91-0.3623.0111.9398.44688.8998.1780.557.12-3.3313.878.097.12-3.3313.878.094.81-2.729.956.58