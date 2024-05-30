Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.02% to Rs 415.39 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 55.88% to Rs 27.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 1592.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1627.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 52.16% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.02% to Rs 415.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.