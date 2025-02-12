Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Gujarat Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 413.5, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 413.5, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost around 12.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 414.95, down 1.59% on the day. Gujarat Gas Ltd tumbled 26.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

