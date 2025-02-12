Business Standard

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 238.75, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 238.75, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 6.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.44 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 239.6, down 0.13% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 8% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

