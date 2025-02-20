Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 1.23%, up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 1.23%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 400, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 400, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has dropped around 19.88% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 401.05, up 1.48% on the day. Gujarat Gas Ltd is down 29.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 19.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd soars 1.27%

Petronet LNG Ltd soars 1.27%

SJVN Ltd soars 2.55%

SJVN Ltd soars 2.55%

JSW Energy Ltd soars 4.05%, rises for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd soars 4.05%, rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third consecutive session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third consecutive session

M&M climbs on partnering US firm for AI-powered maritime & aerial securityms

M&M climbs on partnering US firm for AI-powered maritime & aerial securityms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon