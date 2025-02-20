Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M climbs on partnering US firm for AI-powered maritime & aerial securityms

M&M climbs on partnering US firm for AI-powered maritime & aerial securityms

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra added 2.39% to Rs 2,823.20 after the firm has entered into strategic partnership with US-based Anduril Industries, a leader in autonomous systems, to co-develop cutting-edge security and surveillance technologies.

This collaboration focused on creating autonomous maritime systems, AI-powered counter-unmanned aerial system (CUAS) solutions, and next-generation command and control (C2) software to enhance regional security and operational capabilities.

The partnership primarily worked on the development of modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed for various security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and survey missions. These AUVs were built for rapid deployment, improving underwater operational efficiency. Additionally, the companies focused on CUAS technologies to detect and neutralize drone threats, enhancing protection against the evolving challenges in aerial security.

 

Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member, Mahindra Group, said, Partnering with Anduril Industries marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Groups commitment to developing advanced security and autonomous technologies. This collaboration combines our deep engineering expertise with Andurils innovative solutions to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that enhance security and address emerging threats.

Greg Kausner, SVP-Global Defense, Anduril Industries, stated, Global security forces face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms, and autonomy is key to maintaining credible protection. Anduril is thrilled to announce our partnership with Mahindra; we believe that our two companies together are well poised to bring cutting-edge autonomy-enabled capabilities to the Indian market.

Also Read

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: 1st-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma as Dy CM

SJVN share price

SJVN share price advances 3% as ex-dividend date looms; details here

India vs Bangladesh live score updates today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST today in Dubai

deportees

'Please help us': Indians among 300 US deportees stranded in Panama

UPPSC PCS

UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRSE bags Rs 123-Cr Mauritius Coast Guard contract

GRSE bags Rs 123-Cr Mauritius Coast Guard contract

Tata Power announces strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Tata Power announces strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Reliance Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Reliance Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Corporate bonds issuances at Rs 7.25 lakh crore were higher during 2024-25 up to December

Corporate bonds issuances at Rs 7.25 lakh crore were higher during 2024-25 up to December

Bharat Forge arm joins hands with AM General to supply artillery cannons to US

Bharat Forge arm joins hands with AM General to supply artillery cannons to US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon