Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 0.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 0.79% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.680.6583.8284.621.351.281.341.271.251.26