Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 0.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 0.79% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.680.65 5 OPM %83.8284.62 -PBDT1.351.28 5 PBT1.341.27 6 NP1.251.26 -1
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content