Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 88.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.65% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 88.52% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.65% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.588.61 -82 OPM %1.906.27 -PBDT0.090.71 -87 PBT0.090.71 -87 NP0.070.61 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content