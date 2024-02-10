Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 93.10% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 93.10% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020.29 -93 OPM %4800.00-213.79 -PBDT-30.29-32.27 6 PBT-30.29-32.27 6 NP-30.40-29.43 -3
