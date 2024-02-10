Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 93.10% to Rs 0.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 93.10% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.020.294800.00-213.79-30.29-32.27-30.29-32.27-30.40-29.43