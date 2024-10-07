Business Standard
Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 305.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Gujchem Distillers India rose 305.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.490 0 OPM %6.040 -PBDT0.810.05 1520 PBT0.810.05 1520 NP0.810.20 305

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

