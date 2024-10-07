Tanfac Industries commissions expanded capacity of its hydrofluoric acid plant

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Tanfac Industries has completed the brownfield expansion project of its hydrofluoric acid capacity from its existing unit from 45 MT to 90 MT and commissioned expanded capacity on 07 October 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Sendhil Naathan, Managing Director of Tanfac Industries, said, We are excited to announce that we have completed the expansion project at the cost of around Rs 100 crore and commissioned the new State of the art HF plant as planned. With this TANFAC site has become one of the largest HF plants in India. In line with earlier communication, we intend to use majority of HF to manufacture high-end specialty fluoride molecules within our group companies. This expansion will sustain our growth trajectory going forward.

 

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

