Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 503.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 626.65 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 503.24% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 626.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 609.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales626.65609.76 3 OPM %13.594.39 -PBDT69.4619.62 254 PBT57.579.10 533 NP40.906.78 503
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST