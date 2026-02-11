Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 503.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 626.65 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 503.24% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 626.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 609.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.626.65609.7613.594.3969.4619.6257.579.1040.906.78

