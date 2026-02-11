Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 3744.19% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3744.19% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.530.43 3744 OPM %-8.714.65 -PBDT0.181.53 -88 PBT-0.111.39 PL NP-0.111.06 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

