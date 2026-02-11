Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3744.19% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net loss of Jhaveri Credits & Capital reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3744.19% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.530.43-8.714.650.181.53-0.111.39-0.111.06

