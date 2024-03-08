H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

H.G. Infra Engineering said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a construction project, under EPC mode.

The NHAI estimated cost of the project is Rs 690.05 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 610.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 30 months.

H.G Infra Engineering is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported 22.03% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.05 crore despite of 15.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,364.53 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 908.10 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

The scope of the project entails construction of 4 lane elevated corridor of Kalimandir, Dimna Chowk, Baliguma at Jamshedpur section of NH-33 (New NH-18) from 241.940 km to 251.961 km (length 10.021 km) under NH(O) on EPC mode in Jharkhand.