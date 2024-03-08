NBCC, BHEL sign two MoUs

NBCC (India) and Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL) has entered into the two memorandum of understandings (MoUs) on 7 March 2024.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of NBCC (India) closed 0.04% lower at Rs 127.30 and BHEL rose 0.88% to end at Rs 257.45 on Friday, 7 March 2024.

The domestic market is closed today, on account of Mahashivratri.

The MoUs include redevelopment of identified properties or facilities and renting or licensing of identified buildings or properties of BHEL on PAN India basis.