PNC Infra SPV inks concession agreement with MPRDC

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
PNC Infratech said that its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Western Bhopal Bypass has signed concession agreement with M. P. Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for construction project.
Project includes construction of western Bhopal bypass as 4- lane with paved shoulder along with service road starts from Km 424.0 to Jabalpur-Bhopal Road and end at Km 21.0 of Bhopal Dewas Road (SH-28) in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The bid cost of the project is Rs 1,174 crore.
PNC Infratech is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects, among others.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.4% to Rs 185 crore on 13.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2046.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 2.11% to settle at Rs 437.05 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.
The domestic market will remain shut on account of Mahashivratri.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

