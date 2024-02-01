Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for South Central Railway project

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
The civil construction company on Wednesday announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for Rs 440 crore South Central Railway project, under EPC mode.
The scope of the project entails doubling of track between Karanjgaon station (including) & Aurangabad station (including), as well as electrification and signaling works in connection with Aurangabad- Ankai doubling project in Nanded division of South Central Railway.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
South Central Railways estimated cost of the project is Rs 439.59 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 447.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 30 months.
H.G. Infra Engineering provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects in the road construction space.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 17.3% to Rs 96.12 crore on 20% increase in net sales to Rs 954.53 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.
Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering gained 1.20% to end at Rs 933.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

In an Industry First, Access Architects Acquires Global Architectural Firm Headed by Industry Veteran Yann Andre Leroy, Forms AXS Designs

USGKnauf Unites with Dealers and Architects through Thrilling India-Pakistan Cricket Match

'Jal Jeevan mission and water-based projects boost lifts Om Infra's net profit 122 per cent in Q1, order books remains healthy

TATA Projects New Parliament Building Wins ENR's Global Best Projects Awards 2023

Sustainability in Focus: Transformative Approaches to Green Building Plan Scrutiny

NSE declared world's largest derivatives exchange for 5th straight year

Box office recovery, synergies could drive more gains for PVR-Inox

Banks, Indian companies set to raise Rs 13,700 cr through bond market

Amid market volatility, it may be time to prune small and midcap exposure

Government bond yields surge, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon