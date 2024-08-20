H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for Rs 781 cr road project in Gujarat

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-l bidder by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for project entailing up-gradation of existing 6 Lane road including elevated corridor as per site requirements from km 0/00 to km 10/170 of NH 47 (Narol Junction to Sarkhej Junction) in the State of Gujarat on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company's bid project cost is Rs 781.11 crore.
