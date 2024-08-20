Business Standard
Tech Mahindra to sell 103 acres land and building to Mahindra University

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Tech Mahindra has approved the sale of and admeasuring approx. 103 acres and buildings admeasuring built-up area of approx. 1,261,149 sq. ft situated at Bahadurpally village, Dundigal Gandimaisamma mandal (earlier Quthbullahpur mandal), Medchal-Malkajgiri district (earlier Ranga Reddy district), Hyderabad, Telangana (Property) to Mahindra University, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. The sale is for a consideration of Rs 535 crore payable over a period of 4 years along with interest.
Mahindra University is a university established under the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018 on the land and buildings owned by the Company. Mahindra Educational Institutions, a section 8 wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is the sponsoring body of Mahindra University.
As no business operations of the Company are carried out on the said land and building being sold, the said sale will not have any impact on the business operations of the Company.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

